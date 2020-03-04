American States Water spikes after Janney upgrade

American States Water (AWR +6.8% ) powers higher after Janney Montgomery Scott upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $93 price target, saying the stock's pullback creates an opportunistic entry point.

Analyst Michael Gaugler expect Janney's water utility coverage universe to perform particularly well after market conditions stabilize, adding the Fed's 50-bp rate cut combined with the precipitous drop in the 10-year Treasury should stoke demand for these securities from investors seeking income and increasing dividends over time.

AWK's average Sell Side Rating is Bearish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.