Investors dive into consumer staples

Consumer staples are having a strong day with Dow components Procter & Gamble (PG +4.3% ) and Coca-Cola (KO +3.8% ) leading the way.

The sector is popular this week off a mix of the strong consumer stockpiling trend, attractive dividend yields and defensive positioning of investors.

Notable gainers include PepsiCo (PEP +3.1% ), Mondelez International (MDLZ +4.6% ), Costco (COST +4.1% ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL +4.8% ), Kimberly-Clark (KMB +4.8% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM +3.7% ), Clorox (CLX +3.2% ), Hershey (HSY +3.3% ), Campbell Soup (CPB +7.1% ), Hormel Foods (HRL +3.8% ), General Mills (GIS +3.8% ) and Kraft Heinz (KHC +2.3% ).