Investors dive into consumer staples

Consumer staples are having a strong day with Dow components Procter & Gamble (PG +4.3%) and Coca-Cola (KO +3.8%) leading the way.
The sector is popular this week off a mix of the strong consumer stockpiling trend, attractive dividend yields and defensive positioning of investors.
Notable gainers include PepsiCo (PEP +3.1%), Mondelez International (MDLZ +4.6%), Costco (COST +4.1%), Colgate-Palmolive (CL +4.8%), Kimberly-Clark (KMB +4.8%), J.M. Smucker (SJM +3.7%), Clorox (CLX +3.2%), Hershey (HSY +3.3%), Campbell Soup (CPB +7.1%), Hormel Foods (HRL +3.8%), General Mills (GIS +3.8%) and Kraft Heinz (KHC +2.3%).
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) is up 3.60% on the day to outpace broad market averages.
Now read: Why Clorox Will Outperform Its Peers »