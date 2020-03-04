Equinor's Sverdrup oil production nears full capacity

Equinor (EQNR +0.3% ) expects production at the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea will climb to 433K bbl/day in April from 350K bbl/day at the end of 2019, edging close to its estimated plateau capacity of 440K bbl/day, Reuters reports.

The company has said it needed to drill two new production wells to reach the first-phase plateau after starting output from eight pre-drilled wells last year; partner Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUNMF) has said drilling of the first of the two wells started in January.

Other partners in the 2.7B-barrel field are France's Total (NYSE:TOT) and Norway’s Petoro.