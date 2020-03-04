Outlook brightens for availability of coronavirus tests in U.S.

A group of diagnostic companies met at the White House today to discuss their progress in developing tests for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak.

Representatives of Abbott (ABT +4.6% ), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +5.1% ), LabCorp (LH +5.2% ), Quest Diagnostics (DGX +5.8% )and the Mayo Clinic were there. LH CEO Adam Schechter said the industry is working together to increase the availability of the tests, adding that his company expects to launch one "soon."

Vice President Mike Pence stated that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has included coronavirus testing as an essential health benefit for health plans, a move that should increase availability.

In an interview with Fox News, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the CDC was shipping enough tests to assay 75,000 samples per week, adding that its private contractor was shipping "over a million testing capability to hospitals, labs and others who want that.”