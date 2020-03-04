GE tips lower after reiterating forecast despite $500M virus cash flow drag

General Electric (GE -0.2% ) drifts lower after maintaining its full-year financial forecast despite an anticipated Q1 hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Larry Culp stressed in a conference call that "what we don't know outweighs what we do know at this point," but he is sticking with GE's 2020 industrial free cash flow guidance range of $2B-$4B, even as the coronavirus knocks Q1 free cash flow by $300M-$500M and operating income by $200M-$300M.

For GE's aviation business alone, segment CEO David Joyce estimated a $200M-$300M hit to FCF from the virus, but for the full year, organic revenue should grow in the "low-single digits" percentage range with FCF "flat to up."

A skeptical Robert Stallard at Vertical Research Partners thinks GE "may have been a bit optimistic with its aviation revenue forecast for 2020... [If] we see airlines hunkering down because of coronavirus then there could be spares destocking, deferred maintenance and increased old aircraft retirements."

On the impact of the 737 MAX groundings, Joyce said an agreement was reached with Boeing on payment terms for production deliveries in 2020, and the engines delivered in 2019 that are now on "parked" aircraft; Culp said because of thet agreement, working capital will be a "significant positive" in 2020.