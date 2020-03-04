Wells Fargo to raise minimum hourly pay in most of its U.S. markets

Wells Fargo (WFC +2% ) plans to boost minimum hourly pay levels in most of its U.S. markets, with minimum pay ranging from $15 to $20 based on employee location.

The change will increase pay for more than 20,000 U.S.-based employees. Pay increases will take effect by the end of 2020.

Minimum pay will be tiered based on a variety of factors, including the cost of living in different markets. For example, employees working in New York or San Francisco will receive a minimum hourly pay rate of $20, while employees in Charlotte, NC, or Des Moines, IA, will get a minimum of $16 an hour.

In recent years, Wells Fargo has increased its minimum hourly base pay in the U.S. by 32%, most recently to $15 in March 2018.