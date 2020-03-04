Odeon Capital confident on Nordstrom

Odeon Capital Group sees Nordstrom (JWN -1.5% ) as the best positioned player in the department store sector due to the ongoing investments being made to transform the company and management's demonstrated foresight.

The firm keeps a BUy rating on Nordstrom after digesting the Q4 earnings report.

"We continue to believe that JWN’s Department Store identity overshadows the breadth of a business (digital, Off-price, subscription, curation, etc.) that will eventually support a valuation well above current levels and our discounted target of $45," reads the firm's note.

Odeon's price target is well above the average sell-side PT of $38.29.