Eldorado Gold upgraded at BofA on five-year outlook, valuation

Eldorado Gold (EGO +1.3% ) climbs higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform and raises its price target to $13 from $7.75, cites the miner's improved five-year operating outlook and higher expected near-term gold prices.

Eldorado's net asset value estimate has increased, after factoring in Kisladag's extended mine life and higher gold prices, BofA's Michael Jalonen says, as he raises his earnings estimates for the company for both 2020 and 2021.

Considering the Kisladag mine life extension and production output from the Lamaque and Olympias mines, Eldorado's five-year guidance projects gold production to average more than 450K oz./year - "a big improvement vs. our prior modeling calling for gold output to decline to below 400K oz. by 2024."

EGO's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.