Hasbro warns on Baby Yoda delay

Hasbro (HAS +3% ) discloses that the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted production in China of planned Baby Yoda toys.

"The occurrence of these types of events can result, and in the case of the coronavirus has resulted in, disruptions and damage to our business, caused by both the negative impact to our ability to design, develop, manufacture and ship product (the supply side impact) and the negative impact on consumer purchasing behavior (the demand side impact)," reads the company's SEC filing on the issue