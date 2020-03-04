Apple warning stores about replacement iPhone shortage - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is telling retail store employees that replacement iPhones for damaged devices could have shortages for as long as two to four weeks, according to Bloomberg sources.

Some retail stores have also noticed shortages of individual parts, a likely result of the coronavirus impact to the supply chain.

Apple has now reopened 38 of its 42 retail stores in China after the virus-related closures.

