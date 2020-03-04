EPA poised to issue biofuel proposal to 'quell RIN markets,' Wheeler says

The Environmental Protection Agency will make a Renewable Fuel Standard announcement soon that should "quell the RIN markets," Administrator Andrew Wheeler testified today before the House Committee on Appropriations.

Wheeler said EPA and Department of Justice lawyers were working on the response to the 10th Circuit, which is due by next week.

Wheeler said the EPA is working on its response to the January ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the agency "abused its discretion" when issuing so-called hardship waivers to refineries that process less than 75K bbl/day.

"We're looking at other avenues to provide some stability to the program and to try to make that sure we don't have the wild fluctuations in the RIN price market," Wheeler also said.

