Avita Medical launches pivotal study of Recell in kids

AVITA Medical Limited (NASDAQ:RCEL) has initiated a pivotal study evaluating the safety and efficacy of autologous skill cell suspension (RES) prepared with the RECELL device in ~160 kids ages 1 - 16 with partial-thickness burns.

The primary objective is to demonstrate that treatment with the RECELL System within 72 hours of injury increases the healing rate at day 10 versus standard wound dressings.

RECELL, used to prepare Spray-on-Skin Cells, was approved in the U.S. in September 2018 for use in adults with acute thermal burns.