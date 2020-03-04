BlackRock Capital Investment NAV per share falls 2.5% during Q4

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Q4 net investment income of 14 cents per share matches the average of two analyst estimates and represents 100% NII distribution coverage.

NII per share was 14 cents in Q3 2019 and 17 cents in Q4 2018.

Q4 total investment income of $19.2M misses the $20.4M average of two analyst estimates and declined from $20.7M a year ago.

Net asset value per share of $6.33 at Dec. 31, 2019 falls from $6.49 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 gross deployments were $73.0M and net deployments were $34.9M, consisting of five new portfolio companies and four add-on investments.

Non-core legacy portfolio declined to 16% of the total portfolio by fair market value at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. 18% at Sept. 30, 2019 and 33% at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on March 5 at 10:00 AM ET.

