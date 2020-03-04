American Eagle +6% after Aerie sales sizzle

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales increased 2.0% in Q4 to sail past the consensus estimate for a gain of 0.1%. Comparable sales were up 26.0% Y/Y for the Aerie brand.

American Eagle says it saw strong customer engagement and positive traffic across brands and channels during the quarter.

The retailer's gross margin rate fell 360 bps to 31.0% of sales vs. 32.1% consensus. Operating margin was 5.8% of sales vs. 5.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, AEO expects comparable sales growth at a low single digit rate vs. +1.2% consensus and EPS of $0.20 to $0.22 vs. $0.21 consensus.

Shares of AEO are up 6.14% AH to $13.65.

