Veritone +0.9% after Q4 beat

Veriton (NASDAQ:VERI) is up 0.9% after hours, adding to its double-digit gain during the regular session, after its Q4 report topped expectations but held light revenue guidance for the current quarter.

A near-14% gain in net revenues brought that figure to $12.5M; aiWARE SaaS net revenues rose 18% (and 22% sequentially) to $2.9M. Advertising revenues hit a record $6.5M.

Operating expenses narrowed 10%, and net loss shrank to $14.9M from a year-ago $17.8M.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss fell to $8.1M from a loss of $9.3M.

Liquidity was $44.1M as of Dec. 31.

For Q1, it's forecasting net revenue of $12.5M-$12.9M (driven by gains in content licensing) - light of expectations for $13.01M - and a net loss of $7.6M to $7.2M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

