Health care surge leads sweeping stock market rally

Stocks skyrocketed, led by health care shares, as investors cheered last night's string of Super Tuesday primary wins by Joe Biden that lowers the likelihood of a Bernie Sanders presidency.

All three top indexes closed near highs of the day and more than erased yesterday's losses: Dow +4.5% , S&P 500 +4.2% and Nasdaq +3.8% .

"Some of what was happening over the past two weeks, as Bernie Sanders gained in the polls, was that the market was worried about what he may mean to the economy and the markets moving forward if he were president," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

Also, Congress agreed on a $7.8B emergency spending bill to fund the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"There's a more coordinated global effort to the fight the disease, with fiscal policy and allocations of resources - financial and human," said Randy Frederick, VP of trading and derivatives for the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

All 11 S&P sectors finished with gains of 2% or more while six groups added more than 4%, with healthcare (+5.8%) the biggest winner followed by higher yielding groups such as utilities (+5.7%) and consumer staples (+4.9%), while the top-weighted tech sector (+4.3%) finished just ahead of the broader market.

The energy sector (+2.2%) was the weakest performer as WTI crude oil settled -0.8% to $46.78/bbl, as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members try to persuade Russia to join them in large additional production cuts.

U.S. Treasury prices backed off their highs as equities rallied but still ended higher, shaving another 2 bps off the 10-year yield to 0.99% while the two-year yield tumbled 9 bps to 0.63%.