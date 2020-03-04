Comtech -5% amid sales miss, 2020 warning

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is off 5% postmarket after fiscal Q2 revenues fell short of low estimates and the company cut back full-year guidance amid coronavirus uncertainty.

Net sales fell 1.5% to $161.7M.

Bookings meanwhile were $151.6M, with book-to-bill ratio of 0.94, and backlog was $638.3M. Adding that to unfunded value of multi-year contracts, revenue visibility is about $1B.

EBITDA was $21.2M, about 13.1% of consolidated net sales.

New guidance (assumes the "sudden and unexpected deterioration in macroeconomic and business conditions caused by the coronavirus are temporary") is for net sales of $712M (vs. a previous $712M-$732M) and for EBITDA of $99M (vs. previous $99M-$103M).

Q3 net sales are seen at $150M-$155M before significantly rebounding in Q4.

Non-GAAP EPS is forecast at $1.42, vs. a previous range of $1.42-$1.56.

