Newtek Business sees loan closings over $800M in 2020

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) forecasts full-year 2020 loan closings growth of more than 25% across its business finance ecosystem, implying loan closings of more than $800M this year.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Newtek business finance ecosystem closed a total of $643M of loans.

FY2019 adjusted net investment income of $45.0M, or $2.33 per share, matches the average analyst estimate and rose from $36.4M, or $1.94 per share, in the previous year.

FY2019 total investment income of $59.3M misses the consensus estimate of $60.1M and increased from $49.5M in FY2018.

Net asset value per common share of $15.70 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $15.19 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on March 5 at 8:30 AM ET.

