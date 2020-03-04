Guidewire -13% after beat-and-lower

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) -12.9% reports Q2 beats with downside Q3 guidance that sees revenue of $153-157M (consensus: $187.56M) and a loss per share of $0.06-0.02 (consensus: $0.22).

The company lowers its FY20 outlook, citing weaker self-managed demand. Guidewire now sees revenue of $702-714M (consensus: $765.72M; prior: $759-771M) and EPS of $0.82-0.94 (consensus: $1.19; prior: $1.10-1.22).

In Q2, license and subscription revenue grew 21% Y/Y to $105M. Services revenue fell 22% to $47.4M, and maintenance sales were relatively flat on the year at $21.1M.

ARR was up $14M to $474M.

Guidewire ended the period with $1.3B in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.