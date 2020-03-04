REV Group on watch after EBITDA beat

REV GRoup (NYSE:REVG) is flat in AH trading after reporting sales increased 2.6% to $518.7M in Q4. The increase in sales was primarily the result of higher sales in the fire & emergency and commercial segments, partially offset by a decline in sales in the recreation segment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.3M vs. $12.3M a year ago and $10.0M consensus. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was driven by lower profitability in the F&E and recreation segments, partially offset by higher profitability within the commercial segment and lower corporate expenses.

CEO update: "We continue to expect consolidated revenue and EBITDA improvement throughout the year and reiterate our organic fiscal 2020 guidance... REV Group is well positioned to capitalize on the synergy opportunities that we have identified in connection with the integration of Spartan ER, while continuing to execute operational improvements across the remainder of our F&E segment."

Looking ahead, REV Group expects FY20 revenue of $2.6B to $2.8B vs. $2.5B consensus.

