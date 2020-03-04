Xenia Hotels sells seven hotels for $483M

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) agrees to sell a seven-hotel portfolio with a total of 1,124 guest rooms for $483M.

Sale price represents a 16.1x multiple and a 5.3% capitalization rate on the hotels' combined 2019 hotel EBITDA and net operating income, respectively.

In 2019, this seven-hotel portfolio contributed ~$30M to the company's adjusted EBITDAre.

Net proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, which may include additional debt repayments, potential acquisitions consistent with the company's long-term strategy, and share repurchases under its existing authorization.