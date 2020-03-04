Zoom sinks despite Q4 beats, upside outlook

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) -2.9% reports Q4 beats with 78% Y/Y revenue growth. The upside Q1 outlook has revenue of $199-201M (consensus: $186.1M) and EPS of about $0.10 compared to the $0.06 estimate.

For FY21, Zoom sees $905-915M in revenue (consensus: $869.97M) and EPS of $0.42-0.45 (consensus: $0.29).

Q4 operating cash flow was up 129% Y/Y to $36.6M. FCF was $26.6M.

Cash and equivalents totaled $855.2M at the end of the quarter.

Customers with more than 10 employees grew 61% Y/Y to 81,900.

Customers contributing more than $100,000 in TTM revenue increased 86% to 641 customers.

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.