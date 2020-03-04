TriplePoint Venture Growth Q4 NII grows 8.5% Y/Y

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Q4 net investment income of $11.1M, or 45 cents per share, beats the 40-cent consensus and increased from $10.2M, or 41 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The increase was driven by a higher average portfolio balance between periods and the impact of the total return provision under the income component of TPVG's incentive fee structure.

Q4 total investment and other income of $21.3M exceeds the consensus estimate of $19.9M and improved from $17.8M a year ago.

Entered into $129.1M of new debt commitments with 10 companies and funded debt investments totaling $170.9M to 16 companies in Q4.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations were $5.6M, or 23 cents per share, during the quarter vs. $9.3M, or 38 cents per share, in Q4 2018.

Net asset value of $13.34 per share at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $13.47 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 5:00PM ET.

