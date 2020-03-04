Rosehill Resources Q4 production rises 7% Q/Q

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) reports Q4 preliminary net production of 22,100 boe/day (86% liquids), increasing 7% over Q3 despite only three wells being placed online during the quarter.

Rosehill says production results from recent Wolfcamp B completions in the Northern Delaware were "encouraging," as the Z&T 20 A005 and B004 two-well pad achieved a combined IP30 of 2,198 boe/day, or 240 boe/day per 1,000 ft.

The company's proved reserves rose 30% from year-end 2018 to 62.8K boe (65% oil, 18% natural gas liquids, 17% natural gas); year-end 2019 total PV-10 was $737M, roughly flat compared to year-end 2018.