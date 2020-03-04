Western Asset Mortgage Q4 NII climbs 14% vs. Q3

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Q4 core EPS plus drop income of 30 cents beats the average of two analysts estimates by a penny and rose from 28 cents in Q3 2019.

Q4 net interest income of $18.9M exceeds the $17.5M estimate of a single analyst and increased from $16.6M in Q3

"Our current expectations are for continued, yet moderate, U.S. economic growth along with subdued inflation expectations and an ongoing accommodative Federal Reserve monetary policy," said Harris Trifon, chief investment officer.

Q4 annualized net interest margin of 1.72% improved from 1.69% in Q3 but down from 2.36% in Q1 2019.

Economic return on book value was 2.5% for the quarter.

Book value per share of $10.55 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on March 5 at 11:00 AM ET.

