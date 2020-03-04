WTI Offshore rises after Q4 results; sees higher 2020 output on lower capex

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +5.3% after-hours following a strong Q4 earnings beat plus a 6% Y/Y revenue increase, and saying it agreed to acquire the remaining 25% working interest in the deepwater Magnolia oil and gas field from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

WTI says Q4 adjusted EBITDA totaled $79M, an increase of 10% compared to Q3 but a 6% from $84.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 production jumped 51% Y/Y and 28% Q/Q to 52,773 boe/day (45% liquids), above the mid-point of company guidance.

WTI's Q4 average realized sales price of $30.75/boe was a 30% decrease from $44.15/boe in the year-ago quarter and 11% below $34.56/boe in Q3.

For FY 2020, WTI plans a capex budget of $50M-$100M, with full-year production of 47.1K-52.1K boe/day vs. 40.6K in 2019.