China's 21Vianet -1.9% after Q4 gains

China's 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) has slipped 1.9% postmarket following its Q4 earnings, where revenues, profits and operating cash all grew year-over-year.

Net revenues rose 16% to 1.05B yuan (about $150.6M), and adjusted cash gross profit ticked up 4.1%, to 425.9M yuan (about $61.2M).

Net cash from operations rose to 444.8M yuan from a year-prior 237M yuan.

In operating metrics, hosting MRR per cabinet rose to 8,822 yuan from 8,457 the year prior, and 8,711 yuan the quarter before.

Total cabinets under management rose to 36,291 from a year-ago 30,654; utilization fell slightly to 65.6% from Q3's 66.2%.

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenues of 1.07B-1.09B yuan, with EBITDA of 245M-265M yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release