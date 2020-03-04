Wedbush sees GM as serious player in EVs

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says General Motors (NYSE:GM) should be taken seriously in the EV world given its vast distribution and global customer base. Ives made the contention after taking in the automaker's battery technology unveiling today and announced plan to spend $20B on electric and autonomous research and development.

"We view today as another data point indicating the EV transformation is well underway with GM diving into the deep end of the pool and adding another element to the heated EV competitive landscape in the US/international for the coming years," notes Ives.

As for the implications for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ives notes that GM promised battery technology will allow electric cars to travel 400 miles on a single charge without compromising driving performance, which would exceed Tesla's projected range of 322 miles for its Model 3.

"GM touted its proprietary 'Ultium' battery-cell technology, which can be stacked inside the battery pack either horizontally or vertically. We view that as one of the highlights of the event as this will be a focus when Tesla holds its Battery Day over the coming months to compare and contrast with the GM battery unveiling."

Previously: GM aims high at EV Day event (March 4)