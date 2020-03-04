Waste stocks upgraded at UBS, as group insulated from disruption

The municipal solid waste space is attractive for riding out the near-term market volatility, UBS analyst Jon Windham says, adding that Waste Connections (WCN +3.5% ) is his top idea in the group.

Windham forecasts free cash flow growth of 13.7% over the next five years for Buy-rated Waste Connections, and he also upgrades US Ecology (ECOL +2.2% ), Republic Services (RSG +5.7% ) and Waste Management (WM +6.6% ) to Buy from Neutral on valuation while raising stock price targets on US Ecology to $60 from $58, Republic Services to $109 from $90, and Waste Management to $132 from $116.

The group is relatively well insulated from near-term economic disruptions given the fee-for-service, contracted nature of the collection business, Windham says.

Waste Connections' average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.