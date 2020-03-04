Tribune Publishing misses as legacy media drags revenues

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) fell short on top and bottom lines in its Q4 earnings, as its legacy media properties proved to be a drag on revenues.

Overall revenues fell 11% to $252.3M. Media declines were partly offset by growth in digital-only subscription revenue and BestReviews.com.

Operating expenses also fell about 11.2%.

The company swung to an operating loss of $4.4M from a prior gain of $4M. EBITDA of $30.8M was down from $46.5M.

Revenue by segment: M (media groups generally excluding digital revenues), $197M (down 13.3%); X (digital revenues), $53.2M (up 7.7%).

Operating income by segment: M, $2.1M (up 320%); X, $8.2M (up 30.2%).

For Q1, Tribune sees revenues of $210M-$215M and EBITDA of $12M-$13M.

For 2020, it's expecting EBITDA of $100M-$105M.

