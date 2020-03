Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is up 8.6% after hours, adding on to a 32.4% gain today, after a healthy price target bump from Piper Sandler.

Shares jumped on high volume today after its quarterly results and encouraging data on an eye implant.

Piper raised its target to $11 from a previous $7; that now implies 52% upside from the closing price of $7.23.

While the sell side is Bullish on the stock, Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.