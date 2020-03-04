Toyota to recall 3.2M vehicles due to faulty fuel pumps

Toyota (NYSE:TM) says it is recalling 3.2M vehicles worldwide to address a fuel pump issue that could result in engines stalling.

Toyota first said in January it would recall 696K U.S. vehicles over a fuel pump that may stop operating and lead to stalling; the recall now covers 1.8M U.S. vehicles, including older vehicles from as far back as the 2013 model year, and more than 1M vehicles than it announced previously.

Owners have complained of rough engine running, engine not starting and loss of power while driving at low speeds.