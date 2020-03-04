Kinder Morgan uncertain about future of Permian Pass pipeline

A Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) executive says he cannot be certain that the company's proposal to build a third natural gas pipeline serving the Permian Basin will move forward, due to continued pressure on global gas markets and challenges in winning commercial support.

Chief Strategy Officer Dax Sanders says talks with potential shippers continue for Permian Pass, but no contracts have been signed so far, and the project would not be sanctioned without solid take-or-pay contracts that carry terms of at least 10 years.

Kinder Morgan, which already transports more than a third of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., has been planning for three gas pipelines to serve the Permian Basin: Its Gulf Coast Express pipeline entered full commercial service last September, the Permian Highway pipeline is under construction and targeted to start up in early 2021, and the Permian Pass would be Kinder Morgan's third gas pipeline in the Permian.