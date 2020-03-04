Ray Dalio: Coronavirus is a "once in 100 years catastrophic event" that will lead to interesting opportunities for investors

"As I see it there are three different things going on that are related yet are very different and shouldn’t be confused: 1) the virus, 2) the economic impact of reactions to the virus, and 3) the market action," Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio writes in a post expressing his thoughts on the coronavirus. "Individually and together they lend themselves to a giant whipsaw with big mispricings, with the off chance that it will trigger the downturn that I have been worried would happen with both the big wealth/political gap and the end of the big debt cycle."

"Social distancing" will trigger further short-term economic decline, but won't likely have sustained impact. Previous world pandemics bear this out, he writes.

Markets should focus on companies with insufficient capital to weather the downturn rather than short-term revenue hits. But they are likely to do the opposite. This will lead to a potential V-shaped recovery for fundamentally healthy companies, he says.

Also, "it seems to me that this is one of those once in 100 years catastrophic events that annihilates those who provide insurance against it and those who don’t take insurance to protect themselves against it, because they treat it as the exposed bet that they can take because it virtually never happens. These folks come in all sorts of forms, such as insurance companies who insured against the consequences that we are about to experience, those who sold deep-out-of-the-money options planning to earn the premiums and cover their exposures through dynamic hedging," he writes. They are and will continue to get squeezed because of cash-flow issues, which will trigger "very unusual and fundamentally unwarranted market action."

"Also, what’s interesting is how attractive some companies with good cash yields have become, especially as many market players have been shaken out."

His caveat: "I’m a 'dumb shit' when it comes to viruses, though I do get to triangulate with some of the world’s best experts."