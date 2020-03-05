Key investors escaped Intelsat's dive - report

A New York Post report is shining a bright light on a pair of investors who partly escaped what has become a precipitous fall in Intelsat (NYSE:I) shares - and that's leading at least one other investor to consider legal action.

The shares peaked at $27.29 last fall and are at $3.13 today, a decline of nearly 89% that has taken place as the company's hopes for a spendy private auction of its C-band airwaves evaporated with the FCC's approach toward a public auction.

According to the report, a meeting between Intelsat CEO Stephen Spengler and the FCC on Nov. 5 was followed a day later by reports that Morgan Stanley had sold a 10M-share block at $24.60 (a 6.6% discount to previous close). The meeting wasn't disclosed by the FCC until Nov. 8.

That $246M block was reportedly shopped after the close on Nov. 5, the day of the meeting, and interested buyers were told they had an hour or so to decide, according to the report.

Intelsat's plan was already going awry, and the FCC rejected its revised proposal Nov. 18, which spurred a stock decline to $6.09 the next day.

Two shareholders investigating that block sale tell the Post that Morgan Stanley suggested the sellers were BC Partners and Silver Lake, then Intelsat's No. 1 and No. 2 shareholders. And one hedge fund investor who's talking to lawyers says "Our immediate reaction when the stock tanked was these f—ers knew something ... Even if BC only had knowledge of the FCC meeting, it was material.”