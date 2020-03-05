Nestle planting forests to achieve carbon neutrality

Striving for carbon neutrality by 2050, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is launching a reforestation project to plant at least 3M trees in Mexico and Brazil.

At a cost of $1 to $15 per tree, the first phase of Nestle’s reforestation project could cost as much as $45M for planting alone. T

he carbon captured by the first million trees would eventually be enough to offset the emissions of a coffee-processing plant expected to start operating in October in Veracruz, said Magdi Batato, Nestle's head of operations.