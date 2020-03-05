Fed moves to simplify capital rules

The Fed is retooling capital rules for the largest U.S. lenders, like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), in one of the biggest changes to the post-crisis rulebook for Wall Street.

It reduces the total number of capital requirements to eight from 13, "while maintaining the strong capital requirements that are the hallmark of the framework," according to Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles.

The Fed held off on making some changes to stress tests, however, such as incorporating a dormant policy tool to combat credit crunches.