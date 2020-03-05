Ex-Google self-driving engineer declares bankruptcy

Anthony Levandowski has filed for bankruptcy, shortly after a court confirmed that he must pay $179M to Google (GOOG, GOOGL) over unfair competition and breaching legal obligations.

Levandowski had been a key engineer in Google's self-driving project before starting his own company that was acquired by Uber (NYSE:UBER).

While the moves ignited a multipronged fight over proprietary information and trade secret theft that is still raging, Waymo and Uber settled their lawsuit back in 2018.

Bad timing? Uber said yesterday that its self-driving unit is open to using technology from competitors in the industry.