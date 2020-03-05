More 5G partnerships for Nokia

Days after Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced a new face at the helm - CEO Pekka Lundmark - the company is expanding its reach in the 5G arena.

It has disclosed a fresh partnership with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), enlisting the company to help with its silicon efforts, after inking a similar deal surrounding ReefShark chipsets with Marvell Technology.

"5G networks need to support billions of devices and machines, and this massive increase in volume and scale means that existing infrastructure and components must evolve rapidly," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.