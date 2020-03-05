Airlines may lose up to $113B in revenue - IATA

Travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus are multiplying rapidly, with governments around the world adding selective arrival bans on visitors from afflicted nations and companies banning trips by their employees.

Airlines will lose $63B to $113B in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, according to the International Air Transport Association.

On Feb. 20, IATA estimated the outbreak would cost carriers $29.3B in revenue.

Premarket movement: AAL -3.6% , UAL -1.6% , DAL -2.3% , LUV -1.3% .

