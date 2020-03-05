Another reversal as DJIA futures fall 500 points

Things are turning around fast again following a massive rally in the previous session, with Dow futures off by nearly 500 points and S&P 500/Nasdaq futures down by 1.8% .

California has declared a state of emergency following the death of an elderly woman near Sacramento, while U.S. cornavirus cases climbed to 160 across 17 states and fatalities reached 11.

Broader movements in the bond market saw the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slip back under 1%, and following a cut from the Bank of Canada, official global interest rates reached an all-time low of just over 3%.

Retail earnings are also on the radar today, with investors eyeing results from Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club and Kroger.