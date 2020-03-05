NanoString prices upsized convertible debt offering

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) has priced its private upsized $200M (from $175M) 2.625% convertible senior notes due 2025.

Initial buyers have a 13-day option to purchase an additional $30M of the notes.

The initial conversion rate will be 20.9161 common shares per $1,000 principal amount (~$47.81 per share).

Estimated net proceeds of ~$193.5M will be used to prepay senior term loan facility and related fees; for commercialization and development activities; for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Closing date is March 9.