BridgeBio prices upsized convertible debt offering

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has priced its upsized private offering of $475M (from $350M) 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027.

Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of the notes.

The initial conversion rate is 23.4151 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (~$42.71 per share).

In connection with the pricing of the notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions to reduce the potential dilution of common stock. The cap price will initially be $62.12 per share.

Estimated net proceeds of ~$463.7M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to repurchase common shares, for expansion and acquisition and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is March 9.