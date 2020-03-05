CEO intrigue at Jack in the Box?

Cowen reads the tea leaves at Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) after the restaurant company filed an 8-K approving a severance package for the executive team in the event of a qualifying termination.

"Perhaps we are reading too far into it, but we believe the 8-K signals that JACK is likely to go external for the new CEO, and suggests to us that change could happen in the near term," reasons analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles notes that Chipotle filed a similar 8-K in 2018 to be followed shortly by a CEO announcement.