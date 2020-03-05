Burlington Stores dips after light guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reports comparable sales increased 3.9% in Q4. The retailer says new and non-comparable stores contributed an incremental $151 million in sales during the quarter.

Gross margin came in at 42.1% of sales vs. 42.3% of sales and operating margin was 13.4% of sales to match the consensus expectation. Merchandise margin increased 40 basis points during the quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in freight costs. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, were flat as a percentage of sales.

Looking ahead, Burlington anticipates revenue growth of 8% to 9% for Q1 vs. +10.1% consensus and EPS of $1.29 to $1.34 vs. $1.45 consensus. Full-year EPS of $7.97 to $8.12 is anticipated vs. $8.29 consensus.

BURL -0.34% premarket to $218.63.

