Plug Power -2.9% after meeting EPS estimates

Adjusted loss of ($0.06) per diluted share vs. a net loss of ($0.07) in the same quarter a year ago.

2019 was a "milestone breakthrough year with first year positive adjusted EBITDA," reads a press release, though total operating expenses climbed 8% Y/Y to $78M.

The company set guidance to achieve $300M in gross billings in 2020, marking more than 25% gross billings growth year over year, and said it remains on track to deliver its 2024 targets as it continues to build the hydrogen economy.

PLUG -2.9% premarket

Q4 results