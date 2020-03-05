Skyworks upgraded on 5G potential

Canaccord Genuity upgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Hold to Buy and lowers the target by $5 to $125. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst T. Michael Walkley sees Skyworks as "well positioned to grow faster than the broader semi market for the next several years."

Walkley expects long-term broad market growth and content share gains related to 5G tech, which "will drive recovered growth in 2HC20 and beyond."

Skyworks shares are down 1.1% pre-market to $102.21.

Related: Yesterday, Skyworks cut its Q2 outlook due to the coronavirus.