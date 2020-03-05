Tailored Brands finishes Joseph Abboud deal

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) closes on the sale of the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP Global for $115M.

The company also entered into a licensing agreement with WHP for the exclusive rights to sell and rent Joseph Abboud branded apparel and related merchandise in the U.S. and Canada.

Tailored Brands plans to use the proceeds from the transaction for debt repayment. The company aims to strengthen its balance sheet and provide additional financial flexibility to invest in customer-facing transformation strategies.

Source: Press Release