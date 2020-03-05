American Eagle Outfitters to grow Aerie business

Wedbush analyst Jen Redding sizes up American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) after the retailer's Q4 earnings report and guidance look.

"Looking into 1Q and beyond, on the AE side of the business, the company plans to strengthen pricing power and rebuild margins on tops by managing inventories cautiously and continues to drive strong sales on bottoms, especially jeans. At Aerie, management plans to open another 60-70 stores on top of 65 new stores opened in 2019 and thinks of the expansion plan as in-line with digital business strategy. Company guided consolidated comparable sales of positive low single-digit and expected EPS to be $0.20 to $0.22, including 1c adverse impact from COVID-19 on Hong Kong stores and another 1c from discontinued Japanese license business," she notes.

Wedbush forecasts Q1 EPS of $0.22 out of AEO vs. the consensus mark of $0.21 and the guidance range of $0.20 to $0.22.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating in place and price target of $14.00 vs. the average sell-side PT of $15.82.

Shares of AEO are up 4.58% in premarket action to $13.46.

