OPEC ministers said to agree to 1.5M bbl/day cut, but is Russia on board?

Crude oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) popped higher following a Bloomberg report that OPEC ministers agreed to cut production by a larger than expected 1.5M bbl/day in response to the coronavirus, citing delegates in attendance at the Vienna meetings.

But initial gains have faded, as the talks did not include Russian Minister Alexander Novak, who yesterday had refused to support such a move.

Iran oil minister Zanganeh reportedly said Russia likely will wait until the last moment to make any decision, adding that there is no Plan B if Russia failed to accept the proposal.

Existing OPEC+ output cuts stand at 2.1M bbl/day, including a voluntary 400K reduction by Saudi Arabia.

April WTI +0.4% to $46.98/bbl; May Brent +0.2% to $51.26/bbl.

"An agreement to reduce the OPEC+ group output level by at least 1 million bpd is imperative, otherwise oil prices will re-visit the recent lows and possibly break below them," says oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga.

